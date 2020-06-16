The Winston-Salem Open has been canceled for this year after the USTA has gained approval for the tennis doubleheader that will include the U.S. Open.
The Western & Southern Open tournament will move from Cincinnati to New York City and be played just before the U.S. Open creating a tennis bubble of back-to-back women’s and men’s tournaments.
An ESPN.com report on Monday https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/29313288/usta-plans-us-open-start-aug-31 said that the only thing missing from the reshuffle of the two tournaments was approval from government officials in New York.
The two tournaments are expected to be played without spectators at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The Western & Southern Open tournament will begin Aug. 23 with the U.S. Open scheduled to begin on Aug. 31.
Mike Dowse, the USTA chief executive officer and executive director, said in a statement that New York has approved the plan to play host to both tournaments.
“We are incredibly excited that Governor Cuomo and New York State have today approved our plan to host the 2020 U.S. Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” Dowse said. “We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks.”
Dowse said in the statement that an official announcement will be made on Wednesday.
“We now can give fans around the world the chance to watch tennis' top athletes compete for a U.S. Open title, and we can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport,” Dowse said. “Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape.”
Because of the reshuffle the 10th edition of the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 series tournament, will not be played. It was originally scheduled to be played at the Wake Forest tennis courts the week before the U.S. Open.
The ATP is expected to make an announcement about the change in its schedule on Wednesday morning.
Jeff Ryan, the tournament director of the Winston-Salem Open, said on Monday in a statement that he was “awaiting official plans from the ATP and the USTA.”
Ryan was not available to comment.
