courtesy UNCG

What: Southern Conference Women's Soccer Championship.

Where: UNCG Soccer Stadium, Greensboro.

Schedule: Friday – No. 1 Samford vs. No. 4 Mercer, 4 (ESPN+); No. 3 UNCG vs. No. 2 Furman, 6:30 (ESPN+). Sunday – Semifinal winners, 2 (ESPN+).

Tickets: Friday or Sunday – $10 ages 14 and older, $5 ages 6-13, students of Southern Conference schools and ages 5 and under free.

About the Spartans: Furman beat UNCG 2-0 on Oct. 4. ... UNCG, which beat Chattanooga to advance, went 7-2 in the Southern and is 10-7-2 overall. Furman went 7-1-1 and is 13-5-1. ... The Spartans won the 2018 tournament and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. ... UNCG forward Cienna Rideout, the league's player of the year in 2018, earned first-team All-Southern after a six-goal, 17-point season. Defender Kayla Campbell and midfielder Kaley Tucker earned places on the second team.

Information: SoConSports.com.

