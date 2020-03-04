GREENSBORO — UNCG's Isaiah Miller has been named the Southern Conference's player of the year and defensive player of the year.
Miller, a 6-foot junior guard, averaged a league-best 19.3 points in conference games, and he ranks fourth in the nation with 83 steals (2.68 per game).
It's his second consecutive season as the league's defensive player of the year, and the third year in a row a UNCG player has claimed the honor.
James Dickey, a 6-foot-10 senior center, was the SoCon's top defender in 2017-18, and he was named to the All-SoCon third team this year. Dickey averaged 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds this season. He was the league's No. 2 rebounder and led the SoCon with 50 blocked shots.
Freshman point guard Keyshaun Langley, who starred in high school at Southwest Guilford, was named to the SoCon's All-Freshman team and shared rookie of the year honors with VMI guard Travis Evee.
Steve Forbes, who led ETSU to the regular-season title and the top seed at this weekend's conference tournament, was picked as coach of the year.
