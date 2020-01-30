Site
Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Spartans won
The Mercer Bears opened up an 11-4 lead to start Thursday night's contest before watching the Spartans score eight unanswered. Mercer would hit a pair of threes in the final 1:12 to take a 17-15 lead into the break, while forcing five UNCG turnovers in the opening period. Senior forward Te'ja Twitty would hit 2-of-4 in the quarter for a team-high five points, keeping the home team within a bucket before the break.
The Spartans turned it on in the third quarter however, outscoring their opponents 20-10 in the period, while holding the Bears to just three field goals. The fourth quarter belonged to the G. Junior guard Cece Crudup, tallied five points in the final period. The Bears went cold down the stretch, shooting 2-for-16 in the fourth.
Stars
Mercer: Amoria Neal-Tysor 18 points, Shannon Titus 15 points, Jaron Dougherty 8 points.
UNCG: Te'Ja Twitty 15 points; Nadine Soliman 12 points, 12 rebounds; Aja Boyd 12 points.
Records
Mercer: 4-17.
UNCG: 16-5.
Up next
Mercer: At Western Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday.
UNCG: Tennessee Tech (Fleming Gymnasium), 7 p.m. today.
