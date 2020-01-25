UNCG 70

Samford 63

UNCG 70, Samford 63

Site

Pete Hanna Center, Birmingham, Ala.

Why the Spartans won

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points, and UNCG outscored host Samford 7-2 in the final minute to turn a one-possession game in to a seven-point road victory in the Southern Conference. With the victory, The G remains one game behind first-place East Tennessee State in the SoCon standings.

Stars

UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; G/F Kaleb Hunter 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, 5 rebounds; G Keyshaun Langley 12 points, 3-for-3 from 3-point line, 3-for-3 free throws; G/F Angelo Allegri 10 points.

Samford: G Josh Sharkey 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 5 assists, 9 turnovers; G Brandon Austin 20 points, 9-for-10 free throws.

Notable

● UNCG seniors James Dickey, Malik Massey and Kyrin Galloway have now been part of 97 victories, making them the winningest senior class in school history.

● UNCG’s Galloway, a 6-foot-9 forward, returned to the lineup after missing five consecutive games with an ankle injury. Galloway finished with 3 points, 2 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 23 minutes of playing team. He’s No. 4 in the league with 26 blocked shots (1.5 per game)..

● Samford outscored UNCG from the foul line. The Bulldogs were 19-for-23 from the stripe, while The G was just 11-for-12.

Records

UNCG: 6-2 SoCon, 16-5 overall.

Samford: 2-6 SoCon, 8-13 overall

Up next

UNCG: at Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Samford: Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

