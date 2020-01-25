UNCG 70
Samford 63
INSIDER
UNCG 70, Samford 63
Site
Pete Hanna Center, Birmingham, Ala.
Why the Spartans won
Isaiah Miller scored 17 points, and UNCG outscored host Samford 7-2 in the final minute to turn a one-possession game in to a seven-point road victory in the Southern Conference. With the victory, The G remains one game behind first-place East Tennessee State in the SoCon standings.
Stars
UNCG: G Isaiah Miller 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 steals; G/F Kaleb Hunter 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, 5 rebounds; G Keyshaun Langley 12 points, 3-for-3 from 3-point line, 3-for-3 free throws; G/F Angelo Allegri 10 points.
Samford: G Josh Sharkey 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting, 5 assists, 9 turnovers; G Brandon Austin 20 points, 9-for-10 free throws.
Notable
● UNCG seniors James Dickey, Malik Massey and Kyrin Galloway have now been part of 97 victories, making them the winningest senior class in school history.
● UNCG’s Galloway, a 6-foot-9 forward, returned to the lineup after missing five consecutive games with an ankle injury. Galloway finished with 3 points, 2 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 23 minutes of playing team. He’s No. 4 in the league with 26 blocked shots (1.5 per game)..
● Samford outscored UNCG from the foul line. The Bulldogs were 19-for-23 from the stripe, while The G was just 11-for-12.
Records
UNCG: 6-2 SoCon, 16-5 overall.
Samford: 2-6 SoCon, 8-13 overall
Up next
UNCG: at Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Samford: Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.