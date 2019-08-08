GREENSBORO — Billy Godwin, who led a successful program at East Carolina, recruited a future Baseball Hall of Fame player and has spent five years as a scout for the New York Yankees, has been hired as UNCG's new baseball coach.
Godwin replaces Link Jarrett, who resigned to become head coach at Notre Dame.
Godwin's teams won 317 games, second-best in East Carolina history; won 40 or more games four times; and reached five NCAA tournaments and a Super Regional.
“Billy Godwin cares about student-athletes as people and as baseball players," UNCG athletics director Kim Record said in a statement. "His North Carolina ties, NCAA success and MLB experience provides our team with the tools to build on an already strong baseball foundation. Beyond the diamond, he seeks excellence in academic success and service. We are confident that our baseball team will consistently compete for championships under Billy's leadership."
Jarrett coached UNCG for seven seasons, leading the Spartans to the 2018 Southern Conference championship, an NCAA Tournament berth and 39 victories.
"I look forward to building on the success that Coach Jarrett and the program has established," Godwin said in a statement. "We plan on competing for championships in the classroom, community and on the field. This is an exciting time for Spartan baseball.”
One of Godwin's most notable signees at East Carolina ironically didn't make a direct impact on the program. But the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, the two-time American League MVP and eight-time all-star who appears destined to one day take his place in Cooperstown, N.Y., signed with Godwin's program before he was selected in the first round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft.
After Godwin had coached at East Carolina for nine seasons, his contract was not renewed after the 2014 season. The 2014 team was his second straight to miss the postseason.
Godwin drew a two-week suspension in 2012 from Terry Holland, who was East Carolina's athletics director at the time, because volunteer assistant coaches were provided impermissible housing benefits in arrangements that had begun in 2004, before Godwin was hired as coach.
The baseball program also endured a one-year probation, beginning in 2011, because of East Carolina's self-reported violations of academic fraud involving four players. An NCAA report stated that a women's tennis player, who was working as an English tutor in the athletics department, wrote a paper for two student-athletes, eight papers for another and five papers plus a PowerPoint presentation for a fourth, the Daily Reflector of Greenville reported at the time. Four ECU baseball players were suspended indefinitely or dismissed during the 2010 season.
UNCG recently was hit with a three-year probation from the NCAA for issues involving a women's assistant basketball coach betting on games, and its men's soccer coach resigned before coaching a game amid an ongoing NCAA violation.