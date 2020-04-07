GREENSBORO — UNCG will be on probation, pay a fine and face recruiting restrictions in men’s soccer under NCAA penalties announced today for self-reported rules violations under former coach E.J. O’Keeffe.
“This closes a chapter for us,” UNCG athletics director Kim Record said.
O’Keeffe, meanwhile, received a one-year show-cause order in which any NCAA school that hires him must prohibit him for all recruiting communication and off-campus recruiting for seven weeks and suspend him for two games.
O’Keeffe played soccer at UNCG and later coached nine years at High Point, where he was a two-time Big South coach of the year. He was hired as UNCG’s coach last January, but he was fired before ever coaching a game for the Spartans.
Last July, UNCG self-reported rules violations, and the NCAA Committee on Infractions found that O’Keeffe had impermissible contact with 13 soccer players he had previously coached.
None of the players transferred to UNCG, but the contact was illegal.
UNCG, O’Keeffe and NCAA investigators agreed on penalties that include:
• One year of probation, which extends UNCG’s self-imposed current probation period through July 24, 2023.
• A $5,000 fine for UNCG.
• A three-week ban on all recruiting communications and off-campus recruiting by UNCG’s current men’s soccer coaching staff during the spring and summer contact periods.
• O’Keeffe’s show-cause order, seven-week recruiting restrictions and two-game suspension should he become employed at an NCAA member school during the show-cause period.
• O’Keeffe must attend one NCAA regional rules seminar in 2020 or 2021 at his own expense.
Record said the settlement was fair.
“We have worked in collaboration with the NCAA to address this issue in full,” she said. “We are confident that the actions taken here, in addition to the commitment of our current coaching staff to operating with the highest standards of compliance, integrity, and transparency, will enable us to move forward.”
UNCG hired former Duke assistant coach Chris Rich to take over the Spartans program on July 30, and UNCGG went 9-9-1 overall in Rich's first season.
The Spartans finished second in the Southern Conference with a 5-1 record and lost 1-0 to Mercer in the SoCon Tournament championship game.
“We had an outstanding year under our new head coach,” Record said, “and are looking forward to building on this recent success and our tradition of excellence in a sport that means a great deal to UNCG and our community.”
