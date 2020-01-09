UNC Tar Heels logo

North Carolina 66, NC State 60

Where

Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC

How the Tar Heels won

The Tar Heels big second half push was the difference in the game. The Wolfpack led by ten at the half, but a big third quarter from the Tar Heels erased the entire lead by the time the fourth quarter came. The game came down to free throws and the Tar Heels did not waver as they knocked down 5-of-6 in the final 33 seconds to pick up the win.

Key performers

NC State: Aislinn Konig 24 points, 4 rebounds; Jakia Brown-Turner 12 points, 5 assists.

North Carolina: Shayla Bennett 20 points, 4 rebounds; Taylor Koenen 14 points, 11 rebounds.

Notable

  • Northern Guilford alumna and NC State leading scorer and rebounder Elissa Cunane scored eight points and gather 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack. She went 3-for-11 from the field on the night.
  • The Wolfpack, who rank 6th in rebound margin nationally, were out-rebounded by the Tar Heels 40-32. The Tar Heels also held the Wolfpack below their season average for defensive rebounds (32).

Records

NC State: 14-1, 3-1 ACC

North Carolina: 12-3, 3-1 ACC

Up next

NC State: at Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Sunday

North Carolina: at Florida St., 2 p.m. Sunday

