APTOPIX NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing (copy)

Kevin Harvick crosses the finish line in front of the empty grandstands of Darlington Raceway.

 The Associated Press

The Greensboro-Winston-Salem TV market led the nation's Nielsen ratings for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, S.C.

The race, among the first live sports events since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown March 11-12, averaged a 9.5 rating on WGHP, meaning it was watched in an average of 60,380 households in the 16-county Triad TV market.

Nationally, the race attracted 6.32 million viewers, according to SportsMediaWatch.com.

The top five:

  1. Greensboro: 9.5
  2. Charlotte: 9.1
  3. Indianapolis: 8.9.
  4. Nashville: 6.7
  5. Jacksonville: 6.4

Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments