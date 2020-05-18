The Greensboro-Winston-Salem TV market led the nation's Nielsen ratings for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, S.C.
The race, among the first live sports events since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown March 11-12, averaged a 9.5 rating on WGHP, meaning it was watched in an average of 60,380 households in the 16-county Triad TV market.
Greensboro: 9.5 Charlotte: 9.1 Indianapolis: 8.9. Nashville: 6.7 Jacksonville: 6.4
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Members of Kevin Harvick's team celebrate after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Cars go through a turn past a sign thanking people working during the coronavirus pandemic at Darlington Raceway Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle for 10 weeks because of the pandemic, made its return with the Real Heroes 400 Nascar Cup Series auto race.
Jenna Fryer/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick arrives in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick (4) and Brad Keselowski (2) compete during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Kevin Harvick does a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
A crew member for driver Kevin Harvick watches during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Matt Kenseth waits for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
The name of Cindy Sheets covers the name of driver Clint Bowyer before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. The names of health care workers across the country have been substituted for the drivers' name above the door on each of the 40 cars.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Crew members for driver Kyle Busch wait with his car before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Jimmie Johnson (48) and Alex Bowman (88) come down a straightaway during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Cars go through a turn at Darlington Raceway during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Jenna Fryer/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Brad Keselowski (2) competes in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Cars pass by empty seats during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Driver Ryan Newman walks to his car for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Driver Brad Keselowski walks to his car for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Driver Jimmie Johnson carries a camera as he walks to his car for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Crew members and officials wait in the pit area before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
A sign thanking people working during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in a turn at Darlington Raceway Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle for 10 weeks because of the pandemic, makes its return with the Real Heroes 400 Nascar Cup Series auto race Sunday.
Jenna Fryer/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Driver Ryan Newman gets his temperature taken as he arrives at Darlington Raceway before the Real Heroes 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle for 10 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, makes its return at the track Sunday.
Jenna Fryer/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
A sign at Darlington Raceway displays a message thanking front-line workers Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle since March 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic, makes its return with the Real Heroes 400 Nascar Cup Series auto race Sunday.
Brynn Anderson/AP
NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
A sign directs people to a screening station outside Darlington Raceway Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. NASCAR, which has been idle since March 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic, makes its return with the Real Heroes 400 Nascar Cup Series auto race Sunday.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.
