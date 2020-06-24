Top-seeded Landon Barnes of Pilot Mountain, who will be a freshman at Guilford College this fall, lost in 19 holes in his second match on Wednesday in the 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.
Barnes won his first match of the day 1 up against 64th-seeded Tyler Jones of Jacksonville. The highest seed left is second-seeded Jake Herring of Wilson, who won both of his matches on Wednesday. Herring will be a freshman at N.C. State this fall.
In his first-round match on Wednesday morning, Sam Haggas of Winston-Salem who was seeded No. 61, lost to fourth-seeded Tyler DeChellis 6 & 5. DeChellis holed out his first approach shot from 70 yards on the first hole for eagle, and then he holed out from the green-side bunker on the par-3 second hole to quickly go two up. Later in the round on No. 6, a par-5, DeChellis holed out again for eagle from the fairway. Through 14 holes when the match ended, DeChellis was 10 under and that included one bogey.
Haggas, who was playing on his home course, is a rising senior at Bishop McGuinness made it through a playoff on Tuesday to get into the match play portion of the tournament.
Also bowing out in the first round was 16th-seeded Jack Burris of Greensboro, who lost to 49th-seeded Zach Roberts of Holly Springs 1 up.
Calvin Hawkins of Lexington lost to Michael La Sasso of Raleigh 5 & 3 in another first-round match. Kyle Haas of Winston-Salem lost to Alan Van Asch of Raleigh 2 & 1, and Greensboro’s Ben Jordan lost to Kyle Kushnir of Raleigh 5 & 4.
Andrew Plate of Greensboro needed 23 holes to beat Karrem Elkassem in a first-round match.
The tournament will continue with matches on Thursday with the semifinals and championship match scheduled for Friday.
