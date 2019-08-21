In a battle dubbed “The French Connection,” experience triumphed over youth at the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday.
Top-seeded Benoit Paire rallied to defeat No. 15 seed Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 in a third-round match on the grandstand court that was delayed nearly two hours by rain.
Both Paire and Humbert were born in France, although neither currently lives there. Humbert, 21, resides in Luxembourg, while Paire, 30, calls Geneva, Switzerland, home.
Paire is anything but a typical European player. He likes to serve and volley and when asked what his favorite tennis tournament is, he doesn’t say the French Open or even Wimbledon. It’s ... gasp ... a tournament right here in the good ol’ U.S. of A — the U.S. Open under the bright lights of New York City.
“I played well for the first time at the U.S. Open,” he said. “I like the city, I like the fast food. I love everything about New York. I have a lot of friends there who come and see me play.”
Paire’s best showing at the U.S. Open was in 2015 when he advanced to the fourth round.
Paire received the Winston-Salem Open’s No. 1 seed almost by default. A week before the tournament, three players ranked higher than Paire — Borna Coric, Kevin Anderson and Nikoloz Basilashvili — were all scheduled to play in Winston-Salem. But one by one they all pulled out, moving Paire from the No. 4 seed to the No.1 seed.
“Some players are scared before the U.S Open, if they have some (physical) problems and they don’t want to take too much risk,” Paire said. “For me, it’s very important to win some matches before the U.S. Open.”
When Paire was announced as the No. 1 seed on Friday night when the draw was released, tournament director Bill Oakes told a story about Paire and his shoes, or lack thereof.
“Twice Benoit has showed up at the Winston-Salem Open without shoes (to play in),” Oakes said. “Hopefully he will bring shoes this time.”
No worry. “Yes, I brought my shoes, plenty of them,” he said, as he opened his tennis bag.
While Paire has enough shoes, he might soon run out of rackets. He broke two of them before the match was a minute old, one in the warmup and the second on his first serve, which he promptly smashed against the net post.
He was given a warning by the umpire for racket abuse.
“Hopefully these two rackets I have left will be enough,” he said.
Paire was on the verge of getting an early start to New York, with Humbert serving for the match with a 6-5 lead in the second set. But Paire broke serve, then dominated the tiebreaker. Humbert started cramping early in the third set as Paire took a quick 4-1 lead before the rains came, halting the match for one hour and 49 minutes.
When play resumed, it took Paire only 16 minutes to wrap up the match.
Paire laughed when it was suggested that he was in better physical condition than his much younger opponent. “That’s because I drink beer,” he said.
No. 11 seed Pablo Carreno Busta will be Paire’s quarterfinal opponent today. Carreno Busta advanced with a 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 win against Lorenzo Sonego. Carreno Busta won the Winston-Salem Open in 2016.