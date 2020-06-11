GREENSBORO — The top-ranked player in the nation has one last round of junior golf left to play before moving up.
And 18-year-old Maxwell Moldovan will play those final 18 holes at the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield tomorrow.
Moldovan starts the final round at 1-under par through three rounds on Sedgefield’s classic Donald Ross-designed golf course. Moldovan is tied for ninth place, seven shots behind leader David Ford.
Moldovan, the 2019 Rolex Junior Player of the Year, just finished his senior year of high school in Uniontown, Ohio, and is headed to Ohio State in the fall.
“I wanted to play an event knowing it would be my last junior event, you know?” Moldovan said. “And I really like this golf course. I played OK here last year, and I felt like I could really compete in this tournament.”
This is Moldovan’s third consecutive start in Greensboro, a “major” on the American Junior Golf Association’s calendar. He finished 22nd and 24th in his other starts here.
And in this odd spring of the coronavirus pandemic, the major is an even bigger deal.
Elite competitive golf quietly returned as the AJGA chose Greensboro to resume its pandemic-interrupted season. The city has hosted an AJGA tournament every year since 2002, with 11 of the last 13 at Sedgefield.
It’s a proving ground for teenagers chasing professional dreams. They know the score. Right now, 93 current PGA Tour pros played Greensboro’s AJGA invitational.
“Hopefully, in the next few years,” Moldovan said, “I’ll come back to Sedgefield and play in the Wyndham Championship. It’ll be good to have 10 rounds under my belt already when I get back here.”
The field is loaded this year. Led by No. 1 Moldovan — who is also No. 33 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings — seven of the top 20 players in the Rolex AJGA Rankings are here.
And yet they’re just kids. Teenagers, albeit with swings to envy.
“The AJGA is an organization that allows you to create close friendships you wouldn’t have had otherwise, and that’s awesome,” Moldovan said. “… It’s a little different this year with the coronavirus. Obviously, there’s no shaking hands and all that stuff we’re used to. No touching the flag sticks. Social distancing. But I think all of us guys who are already close, we still get to hang out with each other a little bit, still get to talk to each other. If we get lucky, we get to play in the same group with each other.”
Moldovan said he’s close friends with Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris, as well as a couple of players who aren’t here this week: Stephen Campbell Jr. of Texas and Canon Claycomb, who was a college freshman at Alabama this year.
“There are a lot of good guys out here playing junior golf,” Moldovan said.
And that’s why he wanted one last AJGA tournament, to go out on his own terms.
“I’m sure the last few holes will be bittersweet,” Moldovan said. “But as far as the round, I’m going to start the day (seven) shots back, and there are enough holes out here where you can make birdies. So I just want to make a run and see what happens.”
Low scores are out there.
Ford, who lives in Georgia, has shot rounds of 68-65-69 to get to 8-under, and he leads a pair of rising high school juniors, Texas’ Sean-Karl Dobson and Mississippi’s Wells Williams, by two shots.
J. Holland Humphries, a 17-year-old rising senior from Texas, is fourth after a 64, the low round of the tournament so far. Humphries shot 28 on the front nine and played the first 11 holes in 9-under.
That kind of round gives everyone in the field hope.
“The biggest thing is you’ve got to keep it in play off the tee here,” Moldovan said. “It’s tight, and you don’t want to be in the rough. The best part of my game is hitting fairways, so I really feel like I can play well here. But these greens, well, you’ve got to know what you’re doing because there are some really tricky spots. …
“Just because I’m ranked No. 1 doesn’t mean I’m a lock to win any tournament out here. There’s a lot of good players. The best thing about these tournaments is you’ve got to play really well to win.”
