GREENSBORO — It’s Homecoming, a game the Aggies have owned ever since Sam Washington arrived as the top assistant coach on Rod Broadway’s staff in 2011.
N.C. A&T hasn’t lost on its Greatest Homecoming On Earth since, a string of eight straight victories, including Washington’s first GHOE as a head coach last year.
The No. 18 Aggies play struggling Howard at BB&T Stadium on Saturday.
It’s the first time the two teams have played since 2016, missing each other the last two seasons when the MEAC played an unbalanced schedule. They had met every year since the conference was born in 1971 until the two-year hiatus.
Three things to know about this one:
1. Bounce back
Perhaps the biggest thing in the Aggies' way this week is, well, last week.
A&T lost to Florida A&M 34-31 in overtime on a hot Sunday in Tallahassee. It was a chippy game, marred by a halftime scuffle, seven ejections (three players from each team and FAMU’s defensive coordinator) and controversy on the final play stemming from a thrown-then-picked-up penalty flag across the field from the winning touchdown catch.
“It’s very important we get that behind us,” Washington said. “Because it can’t help us, only hurt us. … Personally, I’ve got to let it go, so we can move forward. Yes, that’s hard. I’m not a good loser.”
The loss lingered into the week, the MEAC fining Washington $500 on Wednesday for criticizing the game officials. And A&T will play without Stephen Davis, a backup defensive end and linebacker, who was suspended for one game by the league.
And so there are dual distractions: the hangover from a loss and Homecoming all around them.
“They understand their role in Homecoming, which is to play the football game,” Washington said. “And we must play at a much higher level than we did (at Florida A&M). We have something to work toward. We’re still in the (MEAC) race. … I’m very excited about this week. How we bounce back will show what kind of character that we have. It’ll show what we’re made of.”
2. Quarterbacks
A&T’s Kylil Carter left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter in the midst of a good day. Washington said his fifth-year quarterback “is fine and ready to go,” that he had severe leg cramps in the Florida heat and humidity.
To that point, Carter completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. His streak of passes thrown without an interception was snapped at 236 (covering more than 25 games) on a deflection at the line of scrimmage that came down in the hands of a linebacker.
This will be Carter’s first Homecoming start, and he’ll face a Howard defense allowing an average of 225 passing yards and 47.3 points per game.
Caylin Newton, last year’s MEAC offensive player of the year, played just four games for the Bison this season before announcing he would transfer. Howard’s new quarterback is Quinton Williams, a 6-foot-4 freshman who has completed 59 percent of his passes this season with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
3. Defense
A&T leads the MEAC in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense (which also ranks No. 4 in the nation).
But the unit is coming off a bad game.
“Offensively we played well enough to win,” Washington said. “Defensively, we did not play well at all. … We played poorly. Period. There wasn’t any one area. Secondary didn’t play well. Linebackers missed some fits and missed tackles. Up front, we didn’t get the penetration we needed. … We could sit here and make a bunch of excuses, but there are none.”
Keep an eye on middle linebacker Kyin Howard, a redshirt sophomore from Greensboro who starred at Eastern Guilford. Howard leads the Aggies with 48 tackles and ranks sixth in the league with an average 8.0 per game.
