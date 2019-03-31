GREENSBORO — There’s an Elite Eight game in the city Monday night, as top-seeded Baylor takes on second-seeded Iowa in the Greensboro Regional final of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Here’s a look at the matchup …
Three Points: No. 1 Baylor (34-1)
1. Favorites: The Lady Bears are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. They come in on a 26-game winning streak, and odds-makers installed them as an early two-touchdown favorite. They beat No. 15 South Carolina by 25 points in the Sweet Sixteen, and their average margin of victory through three NCAA Tournament games is 40.3 points.
2. Frontcourt: Baylor’s strength comes from inside, where 6-foot-7 senior center Kalani Brown (15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds) and 6-4 junior forward Lauren Cox (12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 blocks) have been dominant players. Both were first-team All-Big 12 picks, and Cox was the league’s defensive player of the year.
3. Coach-speak: “Everything Iowa does offensively goes through (Megan) Gustafson, and she is a tremendous player. And if you try to go down there and double her or help, she has perimeter players who shoot the three-ball, and you can’t leave them open. While she’s the best player in the country according to ESPN, she isn’t doing it by herself. She had plenty of help around her.” — Kim Mulkey, Baylor
Three Points: No. 8 Iowa (29-6)
1. All-America: Megan Gustafson, a 6-foot-3 senior center, has led the nation in scoring each of the last two seasons. She’s a first-team All-America pick this year, ESPN’s national player of the year and a finalist for both the Naismith and Lisa Leslie Awards. Gustafson averages 27.9 points and 13.5 rebounds, leads the nation with a 70.2 field-goal percentage and is an 80.2 percent free-throw shooter.
2. Veterans: The Hawkeyes’ starting five features three seniors (Gustafson, 6-2 F Hannah Stewart, 5-3 G Tania Davis) and two juniors. The four players around Gustafson all average between 9.3 and 11.2 points. Iowa ranks No. 2 in the country at 21.8 assists per game (1.0 behind, you guessed it, Baylor).
3. Coach-speak: “We’re thrilled to be playing in April. Obviously, we know Baylor is the heavy favorite, but, hey, it’s April Fool’s Day, right? We’re going to go after it and do our best. … It only takes once.” — Lisa Bluder, Iowa