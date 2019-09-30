Transfer Kwe Parker figures to make an immediate impact. A 6-foot junior guard who starred at High Point Wesleyan with Harry Giles, Parker chose Tennessee out of high school. The fit was wrong, and he struggled to get playing time.

Another transfer, 6-2 guard Tyler Maye, averaged 1.4 points in 7.4 minutes off the bench in one season at VCU. He was a first-team All-State player at Farmville as a high school senior, averaging 36.0 points his senior year.

Five freshmen in this year’s recruiting class include some intriguing prospects, none bigger than 6-foot-11 Harry Morrice of Scotland, who was a high school player in West Virginia at Beckley Prep.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments