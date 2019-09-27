Keyshaun and Kobe Langley, twin brothers who starred as guards for championship teams at Southwest Guilford, lead a group of six freshmen in this year’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-1 brothers’ style of play fits neatly into UNCG’s defense-first, pressing philosophy.

Along with the six freshmen, UNCG adds sophomore Michael Hueitt, a 6-3 shooter who sat out last season after transferring from Old Dominion.

Recommended for you

Load comments