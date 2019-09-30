Everyone who averaged 8.0 points or more per game last season is gone. So, too, are four of the five players who started more than 10 games.

Maybe the hardest to replace is big man Ibrahim Sylla, a true center who averaged 8.2 points but more importantly was A&T’s top rebounder and shot-blocker.

The other key losses are guards. Terry Harris was A&T’s top three-point shooter, and Qua Copeland its leading scorer. Malik Gantz was a slasher who provided instant offense, and Aaren Edmead played a key role in the program’s turnaround.

The Aggies will miss the leadership of Amari Hamilton, who spent five years in the program, the ultimate role player who was there for the brutal 3-29 season and the turnaround to 20- and 19-win seasons.

