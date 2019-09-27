UNCG lost three key guys who played in all 36 games last season, including its starting backcourt of Alonso and steady, playmaking point guard Demetrius Troy.
Alonso finished his career with 2,142 points, No. 2 on UNCG’s all-time scoring list behind Kyle Hines, who scored 2,187 from 2004-08. The guard from Spain also set school career record for games played, 3-pointers, free throws and free-throw percentage.
Troy finished among the program’s all-time leaders in assists and steals.
Also gone is power forward Eric Hamilton, the first big man off the bench who made six starts when starting center James Dickey was out with a foot injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.