Junior point guard Kam Langley is the key to everything A&T does. The 6-foot-2 playmaker averaged just 7.1 points, but his value goes beyond scoring. He makes the players around him better. Langley averaged a MEAC-best 6.5 assists last season, setting an A&T school record with 208. He also led the team with 49 steals.
Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, emerged as a scorer and rebounder down the stretch last season, averaging a team-best 9.5 points in conference games.
Senior guard Andre Jackson and 6-6 sophomore forward Tyrone Lyons were key contributors, combining to average 7.0 points in 20 minutes off the bench.
