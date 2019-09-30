NCA&T vs NC Central basketball (copy)

A&T's Kameron Langley drives for a shot against N.C. Central's Zacarry Douglas during last year's game. The Aggies went `13-3 in the MEAC, and Langley set a school record with 208 assists.

Junior point guard Kam Langley is the key to everything A&T does. The 6-foot-2 playmaker averaged just 7.1 points, but his value goes beyond scoring. He makes the players around him better. Langley averaged a MEAC-best 6.5 assists last season, setting an A&T school record with 208. He also led the team with 49 steals.

Ron Jackson, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, emerged as a scorer and rebounder down the stretch last season, averaging a team-best 9.5 points in conference games.

Senior guard Andre Jackson and 6-6 sophomore forward Tyrone Lyons were key contributors, combining to average 7.0 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

