Junior guard Isaiah Miller figures to be the focal point this year. He had a breakout year last season, setting a school record with 104 steals and averaging a team-high 16.2 points in conference games.
Senior big men Dickey and Kyrin Galloway are returning starters. The 6-foot-10 Dickey is a tenacious rebounder, shot-blocker and low-post defender. Galloway evolved into a stretch forward last season, shooting a team-best 37.9 percent from the 3-point line.
Dickey and Miller are the last two winners of the Southern Conference’s defensive player of the year honor.
Senior guard Malik Massey made 16 starts last year, and sophomore guard/forwards Kaleb Hunter and Angelo Allegri both had big games off the bench as rookies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.