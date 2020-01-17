Teenager Alysa Liu set to defend title U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro

Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Alysa Liu (left) and her coach Laura Lipetsky react to the scores of her free skate program during last year's U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Liu, then 13, became the youngest senior national champion ever.
GREENSBORO — The face of American figure skating is young. Really young.
So young, in fact, that Alysa Liu can’t even take the test for her California driver’s license for another year-and-a-half, can’t even apply for a learner’s permit for another 13 months.
And yet, she can already fly.
She can launch her lithe body off the ice to dizzying heights, landing jumps and jump combinations no American woman has done before.
Liu, a 14-year-old skating prodigy, comes to Greensboro this week for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships as the defending champ in the women’s senior division, the assumed heir to an American legacy that includes the likes of Dorothy Hamill, Kristi Yamaguchi and Tara Lipinski.
Liu is a powerhouse, all 4 feet 10 inches of her.
She has changed figure skating, becoming the youngest U.S. champion ever when she won last year in Detroit at age 13, landing eight triple jumps including two triple axels, a first for an American woman.
That’s heady stuff for a teenage kid, a lot of success at a very young age. But she said this week she has taken it in stride.
“I don’t think anyone should be worried about me,” Liu said. “I can’t say that for others. But I’ve been doing a lot of off-ice training and conditioning so I’m strong enough to attempt these hard jumps on the ice, and all these flexibility skills. I don’t go above my limit.
“Obviously, I’ll keep pushing that limit. But before I push the limit, I always train off ice and do everything I can so I won’t get hurt. I do a lot of off-ice stretching and stuff. I don’t think it affects my health in a bad way. Everything I’ve learned has made me stronger, mentally and physically, so the more I keep going, the stronger I’ll get.”
Liu is still too young to compete at the senior level internationally, but after winning her U.S. title, she made her International Skating Union debut at a Grand Prix meet in Lake Placid …
… and became the first U.S. woman to land a quad Lutz jump in competition.
Paul Wylie, the 1992 Olympic men’s silver medalist and the honorary chairman and ambassador of Greensboro’s event, was stunned.
“Alysa has been amazing,” Wylie said. “… I can’t even put that (quad Lutz) into perspective.
“First of all, no guy had ever done one except for Michael Weiss until, really, last year when a few other guys started to do them. Nathan Chen did them, and (China’s) Boyang Jin and people from other countries. For a woman — let alone a young girl — to pull off this thing is super impressive. I mean, when I was a child, a quad Lutz was like going to the moon. It’s like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’m going to go to the moon and then I’ll land a quad Lutz.’ That’s how crazy it is.”
Weiss, a U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer and three-time men’s national champ in 1999, 2000, 2003, was the first American to land a quad jump in competition.
And now, here comes Liu, who attempted two quad Lutzes and two triple axels in her free skate program at the Junior Grand Prix finals in Italy last month. She took second place, the first American woman in seven years to win a medal in the ISU event.
She plans just one quad Lutz in her Greensboro programs.
“We decided to take out one quad Lutz,” she said, “but I’m still going to do a quad Lutz in my programs. But things can change unexpectedly going into nationals. … For now, everything is going pretty well and I’m doing two (triple) axels and a quad Lutz as my difficult elements in the long (free skate program).”
Liu did leave the door open for a second quad jump, perhaps if she’s trailing after the short program.
“Maybe,” she said. “I don’t know. I’m not sure. If something happens, I might take (the quad) out, or if something else happens, I might add two in.”
Regardless, her performances here in Greensboro should be must-watch events.
Wylie believes they could be a glimpse at the future of women’s figure skating.
“It’s not just the quad Lutz, she also did two triple axels in her program,” Wylie said. “She’s an amazingly gifted skater. It’s like she was born for this job. She’s so relaxed and confident and, well, nice. … If there’s a flaw, we haven’t seen it.
“Her first senior season internationally will be the Olympic year. A lot of people are thinking, ‘How do you prepare the international judges?’ Because Alysa could win the Olympics in her first year on the senior circuit. So performing well at nationals or Grand Prix, all these events really count.”
Liu said she trains roughly 18 hours on the ice and 8 hours off in a typical practice week in Oakland, Calif. She’s laser-focused on nutrition to fuel her athlete’s body.
She takes high school classes online, doing her homework on a laptop computer or even her smartphone.
And she balances all of that with the travel for competitions. The next one is here in Greensboro, and she’s the defending national champ.
“I don’t really worry about it or think about pressure,” Liu said. “I don’t feel pressure that much, right now at least. And I don’t think I will as it comes closer, either. I’m just excited. I’ve trained enough. I think I’m ready.”
1 of 49
Alysa Liu performs her women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Alysa Liu acknowledges the fans after performing in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Alysa Liu performs reacts after hearing her score in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Bradie Tennell, from left, second place; Mariah Bell, third place; Alysa Liu, women's champion; and Hanna Harrell, fourth place, pose at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
From left, Bradie Tennell, Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Hanna Harrell hold their medals after perfomring in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Women's champion Alysa Liu is helped onto the podium by Bradie Tennell, left, who finished in second, and Mariah Bell, who finished third, at the the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Alysa Liu, right, the 13-year-old U.S. figure skating national champion, smiles at San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal, before yelling "Play ball!," before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, April 5, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Lindsey Vonn, second from left, accepts the need for speed award at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Looking on from left are figure skater Alysa Liu, Kel Mitchell, Shaun White, and NBA player Trae White, of the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A photo gallery featuring Alysa Liu, one of the favorites in the women's competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro Jan. 20-26, 2020.
1 of 49
Alysa Liu performs her women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during her women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs in the ladies short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Alysa Liu gestures after performing in the ladies short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Alysa Liu performs during her womens short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs in the women's short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Alysa Liu performs during her womens short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during her womens short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during her womens short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu reacts after performing her womens short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs a jump during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu reacts after performing her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu greets fans while wearing her gold medal after winning the women's title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs her women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu reacts after her score was announced in the women's free skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu poses with her gold medal after winning the women's title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu acknowledges the fans after performing in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the women's title. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu poses with her gold medal after winning the women's title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu holds her medal after winning the the women's title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Alysa Liu performs reacts after hearing her score in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Bradie Tennell, from left, second place; Mariah Bell, third place; Alysa Liu, women's champion; and Hanna Harrell, fourth place, pose at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
From left, Bradie Tennell, Alysa Liu, Mariah Bell and Hanna Harrell hold their medals after perfomring in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. Liu won the 2019 Senior Women's Championship. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Oosrio
Women's champion Alysa Liu is helped onto the podium by Bradie Tennell, left, who finished in second, and Mariah Bell, who finished third, at the the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu acknowledges the audience after winning the women's title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs her free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu competes in the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu performs during her women's free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Nathan Chen, left, 2019 mens U.S. champion and Alysa Liu, 2019 womens U.S. champion pose together at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Alysa Liu, right, the 13-year-old U.S. figure skating national champion, smiles at San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal, before yelling "Play ball!," before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, April 5, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg
Figure skater Alysa Liu arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Lindsey Vonn, second from left, accepts the need for speed award at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Looking on from left are figure skater Alysa Liu, Kel Mitchell, Shaun White, and NBA player Trae White, of the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Alysa Liu, of the United States, performs during the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series exhibition Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker
Alysa Liu, of the United States, performs during the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series exhibition Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker
Alysa Liu, of the United States, performs during the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series exhibition Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
United States' Alysa Liu competes in the women's junior short program during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.