Grand Rapids 118
Greensboro 104
Why the Swarm lost: Roles reserved from Friday night's contest as Greensboro was the team looking to come back in the fourth quarter this time, but fell short despite 33 points in the final period. They entered the quarter down 16 points.
Stars:
Greensboro: Robert Franks 16 points, Thomas Welsh 11 points, 15 rebounds, Caleb Martin 13 points, 5 assists.
Grand Rapids: Jordan Bone 23 points, 10 rebounds, Sekou Doumbouya 10-17 FG, 23 points; Donta Hall 18 points, 11 rebounds.
Notable: Tonight's loss marks the fourth straight for the Swarm who won their season opener over the Erie Bayhawks. The Drive was effective shooting from the field, going 45-82 (55 percent), and hit all eight attempted free throws.
Records: Greensboro: 1-4. Grand Rapids: 3-2.
Up next: Greensboro: vs. Windy City, Friday 7 p.m. Grand Rapids: at Westchester (N.Y.), Monday 7 p.m.
