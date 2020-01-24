Delaware Blue Coats 134
Greensboro Swarm 95
Site: 76ers Fieldhouse, Wilmington, De.
Why the Swarm lost
Defense was the main issue for the Swarm on Friday night, allowing the Blue Coats to shoot 57% from the field and 47% from the three-point line. Every player who entered the game for the Blue Coats got in the scoring column, with seven cracking double-figures.
Key performers
Swarm: Caleb Martin 15 points, 8 rebounds; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 4 rebounds.
Blue Coats: Jared Brownridge 19 points, 5 rebounds; Julian Washburn 18 points, 6 rebounds.
Notable
The loss snapped the Swarm's two-game winning streak. ... The Swarm took 103 shots during the game, but only converted on 36% of those.
Records
Swarm: 6-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Blue Coats: 15-11, 4th in the Eastern Conference
What's next?
What
Lakeland (Magic) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game
When
7 p.m. Saturday
Where
Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Tickets
Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office
How to watch
Notable
Caleb Martin averages 20.2 points per game to lead Greensboro. ... B.J. Johnson, who played at La Salle, leads the Magic with 23.6 points per game, and Andrew Rowsey, who played two seasons each at UNC-Asheville and Marquette, averages 20.1.
