Swarm

Delaware Blue Coats 134

Greensboro Swarm 95

Site: 76ers Fieldhouse, Wilmington, De.

Why the Swarm lost

Defense was the main issue for the Swarm on Friday night, allowing the Blue Coats to shoot 57% from the field and 47% from the three-point line. Every player who entered the game for the Blue Coats got in the scoring column, with seven cracking double-figures.

Key performers

Swarm: Caleb Martin 15 points, 8 rebounds; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 4 rebounds.

Blue Coats: Jared Brownridge 19 points, 5 rebounds; Julian Washburn 18 points, 6 rebounds.

Notable

The loss snapped the Swarm's two-game winning streak. ... The Swarm took 103 shots during the game, but only converted on 36% of those.

Records

Swarm: 6-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Blue Coats: 15-11, 4th in the Eastern Conference

What's next?

What

Lakeland (Magic) at Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League basketball game

When

7 p.m. Saturday

Where

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Tickets

Starting at $12; available at Ticketmaster.com and Fieldhouse box office

How to watch

NBAGLeague.com

Notable

Caleb Martin averages 20.2 points per game to lead Greensboro. ... B.J. Johnson, who played at La Salle, leads the Magic with 23.6 points per game, and Andrew Rowsey, who played two seasons each at UNC-Asheville and Marquette, averages 20.1. 

Information

gsoswarm.com

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments