Erie Bayhawks 115
Greensboro Swarm 118
Site:
Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Why the Swarm won
The Swarm captured a win in the final seconds of the game, thanks to some clutch free throw shooting. In the final minute of the game, Greensboro went a perfect 8-8 from the line, keeping enough distance until the final horn.
Key performers
Bayhawks: Vitto Brown 25 points; Josh Gray 19 points (8-19 FG); Jalen Adams 15 points, 4 assists; Zylan Cheatham 15 points, 15 rebounds; Aubrey Dawkins 22 points.
Swarm: Caleb Martin 27 points (11-18 FG); Joe Chealey 22 points, 6 assists; Thomas Welsh 19 points, 12 rebounds; Ray Spalding 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Up next
Bayhawks: vs Delaware Blue Coats, 7 p.m. on Saturday
Swarm: at Maine Red Claws, 7 p.m. on Saturday
Records
Bayhawks: 9-20, 14th in the Western Conference
Swarm: 7-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference
