Erie Bayhawks 115

Greensboro Swarm 118

Site: 

Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Why the Swarm won

The Swarm captured a win in the final seconds of the game, thanks to some clutch free throw shooting. In the final minute of the game, Greensboro went a perfect 8-8 from the line, keeping enough distance until the final horn.

Key performers

Bayhawks: Vitto Brown 25 points; Josh Gray 19 points (8-19 FG); Jalen Adams 15 points, 4 assists; Zylan Cheatham 15 points, 15 rebounds; Aubrey Dawkins 22 points.

Swarm: Caleb Martin 27 points (11-18 FG); Joe Chealey 22 points, 6 assists; Thomas Welsh 19 points, 12 rebounds; Ray Spalding 10 points, 10 rebounds.

Up next

Bayhawks: vs Delaware Blue Coats, 7 p.m. on Saturday

Swarm: at Maine Red Claws, 7 p.m. on Saturday

 

Records

Bayhawks: 9-20, 14th in the Western Conference

Swarm: 7-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference

 

Tags

