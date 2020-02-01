Swarm

Maine Red Claws 119

Greensboro Swarm 117

Site: Portland Expo Building, Portland, Me. 

Why the Swarm lost

After Thomas Welsh tied the game with 20 seconds remaining, Tremont Waters came down on the other end and knocked down the game-winning shot for Maine, a step-back two-pointer, to put the Red Claws ahead with 0.2 seconds remaining. 

The Swarm played well on the offensive end, shooting 44% from three, but couldn't muster up the stops when it needed them most to get the win.

Key performances

Swarm: Caleb Martin 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Joe Chealey 16 points, 5 rebounds.

Red Claws: Carsen Edwards 41 points, 6 rebounds; Tremont Waters 14 points, 8 assists.

Records

Swarm: 7-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Red Claws: 21-8, 2nd in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Swarm: vs Raptors 905, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Red Claws: vs Canton Charge, 7 p.m. Thursday

