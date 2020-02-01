Maine Red Claws 119
Greensboro Swarm 117
Site: Portland Expo Building, Portland, Me.
Why the Swarm lost
After Thomas Welsh tied the game with 20 seconds remaining, Tremont Waters came down on the other end and knocked down the game-winning shot for Maine, a step-back two-pointer, to put the Red Claws ahead with 0.2 seconds remaining.
The Swarm played well on the offensive end, shooting 44% from three, but couldn't muster up the stops when it needed them most to get the win.
Key performances
Swarm: Caleb Martin 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Joe Chealey 16 points, 5 rebounds.
Red Claws: Carsen Edwards 41 points, 6 rebounds; Tremont Waters 14 points, 8 assists.
Records
Swarm: 7-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Red Claws: 21-8, 2nd in the Eastern Conference
Up next
Swarm: vs Raptors 905, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Red Claws: vs Canton Charge, 7 p.m. Thursday
