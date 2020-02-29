Swarm (copy)

College Park 124

Greensboro 105

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro stayed close to the Skyhawks for the entire first half, going into the half only trailing by three. But a poor third quarter, which the Swarm lost by 14, built a deficit they couldn't overcome down the stretch.

Notable performers

Swarm: Dwayne Bacon 29 points, 9 rebounds; KJ McDaniels 17 points, 6 rebounds.

Skyhawks: Charles Brown Jr. 23 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Sibert 22 points, 4 rebounds.

Records

Swarm: 8-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Skyhawks: 20-20, 8th in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Swarm: at Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. Friday

Skyhawks: at Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 7 p.m. Friday

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments