College Park 124
Greensboro 105
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro stayed close to the Skyhawks for the entire first half, going into the half only trailing by three. But a poor third quarter, which the Swarm lost by 14, built a deficit they couldn't overcome down the stretch.
Notable performers
Swarm: Dwayne Bacon 29 points, 9 rebounds; KJ McDaniels 17 points, 6 rebounds.
Skyhawks: Charles Brown Jr. 23 points, 6 rebounds; Jordan Sibert 22 points, 4 rebounds.
Records
Swarm: 8-33, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Skyhawks: 20-20, 8th in the Eastern Conference
Up next
Swarm: at Erie Bayhawks, 7 p.m. Friday
Skyhawks: at Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 7 p.m. Friday
