Long Island Nets 119
Greensboro Swarm 109
Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro couldn't replicate their hot start over the entire game. The Swarm led by 14 after the opening quarter, but the Nets proceeded to win the final three quarters by a combined 24 points to pick up the win over the Swarm. The perimeter defense of the Swarm is what let them down. The Nets shot 42% from deep, while having seven different guys knock down at least two three-pointers.
Key performers
Swarm: Joe Chealey 30 points, 5 assists; Kobi Simmons 21 points, 7 assists.
Nets: Nicolas Claxton 20 points, 10 rebounds; CJ Williams 14 points, 5 assists.
Notable
The Swarm’s loss to the Suns marks their 12th consecutive loss, dating all the way back to Dec. 7th. ...
Up next
Swarm: at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. Friday
Nets: vs Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. Thursday
Records
Swarm: 4-20, 15th place in the Eastern Conferene
Nets: 7-15, 14th place in the Eastern Conference
