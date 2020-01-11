Swarm

Long Island Nets 119

Greensboro Swarm 109

Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Why the Swarm lost

Greensboro couldn't replicate their hot start over the entire game. The Swarm led by 14 after the opening quarter, but the Nets proceeded to win the final three quarters by a combined 24 points to pick up the win over the Swarm. The perimeter defense of the Swarm is what let them down. The Nets shot 42% from deep, while having seven different guys knock down at least two three-pointers. 

Key performers

Swarm: Joe Chealey 30 points, 5 assists; Kobi Simmons 21 points, 7 assists.

Nets: Nicolas Claxton 20 points, 10 rebounds; CJ Williams 14 points, 5 assists.

Notable

The Swarm’s loss to the Suns marks their 12th consecutive loss, dating all the way back to Dec. 7th. ... 

Up next

Swarm: at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. Friday

Nets: vs Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. Thursday

Records

Swarm: 4-20, 15th place in the Eastern Conferene

Nets: 7-15, 14th place in the Eastern Conference

