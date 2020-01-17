Greensboro Swarm 110
Fort Wayne Ants 112
Site: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Why the Swarm lost
Greensboro drops another one, this time in gut-wrenching fashion. The Swarm couldn't buy a shot from downtown, only shooting 29% from deep (9/31). The Swarm led 110-107 with 22 seconds remaining, but the game pivoted when C.J. Wilcox hit a three to tie it out of a timeout. With just two seconds remaining in the game, Ben Moore hit a layup giving Fort Wayne a two point lead and would eventually go down as the game winning shot. Caleb Martin's last second heave did not fall as the Swarm dropped their 13th straight.
Key performers
Swarm: Caleb Martin 27 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; Kobi Simmons 23 points (9-18 FG), 7 assists; Thomas Welsh 22 points, 15 rebounds.
Mad Ants: Walt Lemon Jr. 25 points (8-14 FG), 6 assists; Edmond Sumner 22 points, Ben Moore 14 points, 15 rebounds; Alize Johnson 12 points, 13 rebounds.
Notable
The Swarm’s loss to the Suns marks their 13th consecutive loss, dating all the way back to Dec. 7th...
Up next
Swarm: vs Iowa, 5 p.m. Monday
Mad Ants: at South Bay, 5 p.m. next Saturday
Records
Swarm: 4-20, 11th place in the Eastern Conference
Mad Ants: 11-14, 14th place in the Eastern Conference
