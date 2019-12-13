Skyhawks 135
Swarm 111
Why the Swarm lost: The Skyhawks shot a blistering 52% from the field, including 17 made 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, the Swarm only shot 39% from the floor. College Park's Brandon Goodwin was a problem for Greensboro, ending the night with a triple-double.
Stars:
College Park: Brandon Goodwin 36 points, 16 assists, 12 rebounds; Marcus Derrickson 26 points, 5 rebounds; Charles Brown Jr. 15 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds.
Greensboro: Robert Franks 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Caleb Martin 22 points; Thomas Welsh 10 points 8 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 12 points 3 rebounds; Joe Chealey 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Records:
College Park: 8-6.
Greensboro: 4-9.
Up next:
College Park: vs Windy City, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Greensboro: vs Westchester, today, 7 p.m.
