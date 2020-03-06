Swarm (copy) (copy)

Greensboro 129

Erie 134

Why the Swarm lost

At the half Greensboro trailed 73-57, allowed several easy buckets and gave up too many open looks from deep. The Swarm put together a 43-point fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late as it ran out of time to complete the comeback

Notable performers

Swarm: Joel Berry 44 points (17/29 FG, 8/15 3FG); Dwayne Bacon 21 points, 3 assists; Thomas Welsh 18 points, 15 rebounds.

Bayhawks: Josh Gray 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Zylan Cheatham 23 points, 10 rebounds; Jalen Adams 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists.

Records

Swarm: 8-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Bayhawks: 14-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Swarm: at Long Island, 3 p.m. Sunday

Bayhawks: vs Canton, 7 p.m. Saturday

