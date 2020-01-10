Swarm (copy) (copy) (copy)

FINAL/OVERTIME

Bayhawks 131

Swarm 129

Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Why the Swarm lost:

Greensboro got off to a rough start defensively in the first quarter, allowing 33 points, which ultimately put them behind the 8-ball early on. The Swarm put together three solid quarters and a huge 3-point shot from Jalen McDaniels with nine seconds left, sent the game into overtime.

The Swarm took a 129-126 lead with 51 seconds remaining in overtime with a deep ball from Caleb Martin, but was countered with a 3 from Vitto Brown to knot the game at 129-129 with :33 left to play. Greensboro had a good look toward the end, but couldn't get a shot to fall. Erie pushed the floor on the rebound and Zylan Cheatham was fouled under the basket with just seconds to play, sinking both shots for the win.

Stars

Erie: Vitto Brown 31 points, 9 rebounds; Zylan Cheatham 20 points, 13 rebounds; Josh Gray 19 points, 13 assists; Jalen Adams 23 points (5/9 3FG).

Greensboro: Caleb Martin 30 points (12/19 FG); Kobi Simmons 21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds; Jalen McDaniels 18 points; Thomas Welsh 14 points, 12 rebounds; Joe Chealey 16 points, 6 assists.

Notable: The Swarm have now lost 11 consecutive games.

Records

Erie: 8-15, Greensboro: 4-19

Up next

Erie: Tue. Jan. 14, vs Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro: Sat. Jan. 11, vs Long Island, 7 p.m.

