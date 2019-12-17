Swarm (copy)

Blue Coats 139

Swarm 124

Why the Swarm lost: 

Too many easy buckets and poor defense hurt the Swarm in its third straight loss. The Blue Coats shot 55 percent and converted 51 percent of their three-point attempts (18-35). The Swarm scored most of its buckets on isolation or limited ball movement as it finished the night with only 19 assists compared to Delaware's 33. 

Stars:

Delaware: Jared Brownridge 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3PFG); Shake Milton 23 points, 3 assists; Xavier Munford 14 points, 8 assists; Zhaire Smith 16 points.

Greensboro: Kobi Simmons 21 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Joe Chealey 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Jalen McDaniels 19 points, 4 rebounds; Robert Franks 18 points, 5 rebounds.

Records:

Delaware: 10-4.

Greensboro: 4-11.

Up next:

Delaware: vs. Stockton at Las Vegas (NBA G League Winter Showcase), 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Greensboro: vs. Westchester at Las Vegas (NBA G League Winter Showcase), 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments