Blue Coats 139
Swarm 124
Why the Swarm lost:
Too many easy buckets and poor defense hurt the Swarm in its third straight loss. The Blue Coats shot 55% from the field and converted 51% of their 3-point attempts (18-35). The Swarm scored most of their buckets on isolation or limited ball movement as they finished the night with only 19 assists compared to Delaware's 33.
Stars:
Delaware: Jared Brownridge 25 points (9/16 FG, 7/13 3PFG); Shake Milton 23 points, 3 assists; Xavier Munford 14 points, 8 assists; Zhaire Smith 16 points.
Greensboro: Kobi Simmons 21 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Joe Chealey 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Jalen McDaniels 19 points, 4 rebounds; Robert Franks 18 points, 5 rebounds.
Records:
Delaware: 10-4.
Greensboro: 4-11.
Up next:
Delaware: vs Stockton, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro: vs Westchester, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
