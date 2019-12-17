Swarm (copy)

Blue Coats 139

Swarm 124

Why the Swarm lost: 

Too many easy buckets and poor defense hurt the Swarm in its third straight loss. The Blue Coats shot 55% from the field and converted 51% of their 3-point attempts (18-35). The Swarm scored most of their buckets on isolation or limited ball movement as they finished the night with only 19 assists compared to Delaware's 33. 

Stars:

Delaware: Jared Brownridge 25 points (9/16 FG, 7/13 3PFG); Shake Milton 23 points, 3 assists; Xavier Munford 14 points, 8 assists; Zhaire Smith 16 points.

Greensboro: Kobi Simmons 21 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Joe Chealey 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Jalen McDaniels 19 points, 4 rebounds; Robert Franks 18 points, 5 rebounds.

Records:

Delaware: 10-4.

Greensboro: 4-11.

Up next:

Delaware: vs Stockton, Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro: vs Westchester, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

