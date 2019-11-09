ERIE, PA — The Greensboro Swarm defeated the Erie Bayhawks on Saturday night 122-108 in the season opener for both teams.
Swarm guard Joe Chealey swiped a game-high four steals, adding 15 points, four assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes.
The BayHawks trailed early and often, playing from behind for the final 40:26 of the contest. As a team, Erie committed 22 total turnovers, leading to 25 points for Greensboro on the night.
After trimming the Swarm lead to five with 8:13 left in the second quarter, Greensboro went on a 22-9 run, capped by a pullup three-pointer on the wing by forward Robert Franks. Franks led the Swarm in scoring, recording a team-high 29 points, connecting of five of his six attempts from three-point territory, and eight rebounds in 33 minutes.
