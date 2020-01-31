The staff writers for BH Media's Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record make a few points, and predict quite a few more, about Super Bowl LIV.
John Dell, Winston-Salem Journal
Patrick Mahomes has been too good this season, and since he's my 14-year-old son's favorite player I'll root for the Chiefs instead of rooting for the commercials.
Chiefs 38, 49ers 31
Patrick Ferlise, Winston-Salem Journal
Patrick Mahomes in postseason form is convincing enough – just count on a stellar performance anytime after the first quarter.
Chiefs 34, 49ers 27
Ethan Joyce, Winston-Salem Journal
Patrick Mahomes. Game-winning drive. Onions. I'm rooting for a storyline, and I'm ready to see Andy Reid get over the hump. After last year's dud of a game, we get an absolutely firefight.
Chiefs 35, 49ers 31
Ed Hardin, News & Record
Kansas City fans use the tomahawk chop and chant, and I always pull for them to be humiliated.
49ers 35, Chiefs 31
Jeff Mills, News & Record
I’m old-school, and I favor teams built around defense first and running the ball on offense. The Niners led the NFC in rushing and total defense (and were top five in sacks).
49ers 33, Chiefs 23
Conor O'Neill, Winston-Salem Journal
In Patrick Mahomes, I believe – and in a Chiefs defense that's become more than serviceable in the past few months.
Chiefs 31, 49ers 23
Joe Sirera, News & Record
The Niners have the better defense and the Chiefs the better offense, so I’m going with the team whose weakness is stronger.
Chiefs 30, 49ers 24
