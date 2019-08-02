GREENSBORO — Steve Scott took an extra look around before he left the 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday, trying to soak in the experience.
Scott, a club pro who lives in Winston-Salem, was playing in the Wyndham Championship as the Carolinas Section PGA player of the year. He wound up shooting 69-71 and missed the cut, but he enjoyed the experience.
“There’s such a fine line between us club pros and the PGA Tour guys, but I enjoyed it,” said Scott, who is best known for nearly beating Tiger Woods in the final of the U.S. Amateur in 1996.
Scott’s caddie that day was his girlfriend, Kristi, who he later married. She was on the bag again this week at the Wyndham Championship.
“This was a lot of fun,” said Kristi, who is the girls golf coach at Forsyth Country Day, where both of their children go to school.
Scott, who is a member at Old Town Club, is the head pro of The Outpost Club, an invitational only national golf society that has courses throughout the United States.
Scott, 42, doesn’t shy away from his association with Woods, who won his third U.S. Amateur in a row in 1996 and is still the only golfer to ever accomplish that feat.
“I hear about it just about every day,” Scott said of the ’96 U.S. Amateur. “It was a part of history and nobody had ever won three Amateurs in a row and I was the guy who was trying to stop him. I guess there are worse people to be tied to on the golf course but it’s still carries with me and I guess it always will.”
John Maginness has a home game this week
John Maginnes, a member at Sedgefield Country Club and a former PGA Tour player, is one of the broadcasters for PGA Tour’s outstanding radio coverage. Most weeks Maginnes, an East Carolina graduate who lives in Greensboro, is travelling but not this week.
“I don’t have to ride in a cart much around here,” Maginnes joked about the Donald Ross design, in which the holes are close together. “This is fun being here again, and it’s not a bad thing to have to sleep in my own bed this week.”
Maginnes, 51, has a vast resume in broadcasting with his most popular show called Maginnes on Tap, which he co-hosts with Brian Katrek. That show airs most weeknights on SiriusXM Radio.
Svensson flirts with 59 on Friday
Adam Svennson, a 25-year-old from Canada, flirted with 59 on Friday but settled for a 9 under 61 to jump into contention.
Svensson was 9 under for the day with five holes to go, but wound up making par the rest of the way.
When he was finished with is round early in the day, he was tied for the lead at 11 under. He was asked about sleeping with the lead heading into the third round.
“I don’t know, just pass out,” he said.
Svensson came into the tournament a distant 171st on the FedEx Cup point but could make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs with a top 5 finish.
He said he told his caddie early in the week that he nothing to lose.
"Go out and just no pressure,” Svensson said, “just go out there and play and see what we can do."
Local fan gets Jason Dufner’s putter
Jason Dufner wasn’t going to keep his putter after a costly bogey on the 18th hole on Friday that sent him home after missing the cut.
Dufner, who shot 70, finished his 36 holes at 3 under but missed the cut by one.
As he casually walked off the green, he gave his putter to 6-year-old Camden Starcevich of Greensboro, who was attending his first Wyndham Championship. Starcevich’s father, Todd, said Camden was hoping to get a glove.
“Jason just handed it to him,” Todd said. “Camden was pretty surprised.”
Camden had collected eight golf balls from various players as he camped out near the 18th green. He was carrying the putter proudly as he and his father were heading home. Camden said he didn’t know when he’ll be big enough to use the TaylorMade Spider putter, which cost anywhere between $250 and $300.
“Someday I’ll use it,” Camden said.
Simpson knocking on the door again
Webb Simpson, the 2011 Wyndham Championship, followed his 64 on Thursday with a 5 under 65 in Friday’s round.
Simpson, the highest ranked player in the field at No. 20, had a great chance for a birdie on 17 but missed the 10 footer and settled for par. He two-putted for par on the 18th, and he is looking forward to chasing down his second Wyndham title.
“The ticket is you have to go low this weekend,” said Simpson, who is at 11 under and two shots out of the lead. “I don’t see anything less than 20 under winning so I have to stay aggressive and keep doing what I’m doing. If I’m 11 under over the next two days I’ll have a chance.”