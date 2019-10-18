Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul can flip the field. The senior averages a league-best 46.9 yards per punt, and 11 of Faddoul’s 26 punts have traveled more than 50 yards. Last year against A&T, he placed two of his punts at the 4-yard line and another at the 6.
Meanwhile, senior kicker Yahia Aly, who won last year’s game with a 26-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, has made 5-of-9 attempts this year with a long of 52 yards.
A&T’s specialists have been excellent, too. Junior kicker Noel Ruiz is a MEAC-best 8-for-10 on field-goal attempts (he’s made eight in a row) and tied the school record with a 52-yarder to win the Elon game. And sophomore punter Michael Rivers averages 41.5 yards per punt, second in the league behind Faddoul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.