Skates

The skates are very personal to each skater and take months to break in, so they’re molded to their feet. The blades aren’t flat but have a concave groove down the center, so that each blade has two distinct edges: an inside edge and an outside edge. Unlike hockey skates, figure skates have a serrated toe pick at the front of each blade that skaters use to propel themselves into the air for some jumps.

