GREENSBORO — They have the second-best record in the 14-team league.
And the success is reflected in rosters for the South Atlantic League All-Star Game.
Six Greensboro Grasshoppers were picked to play in the 60th annual game, which will be held June 18 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W.Va..
Only league-leading Delmarva had more players named to the Northern Division team. Eight Shorebirds were selection.
The Grasshoppers’ All-Stars are …
• CF Lolo Sánchez. The starter in center, the 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic started the day fourth in the Sally League with a .320 batting average and second with 19 stolen bases. Rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 16 prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system.
• 1B Mason Martin: The starter at first base, Martin turned 20 years old on Sunday. The left-handed-hitting slugger leads the Sally League with 16 home runs and 56 RBIs through 53 games. After a slow start in April, Martin has batted .301 with 10 HRs since May 1.
• 2B Rodolfo Castro: The starter at second base, Castro turned 20 years old on May 21. A switch-hitting middle infielder with power, is batting .261 with 13 home runs through 41 games. Can hit for power from both sides of the plate, with eight HRs left-handed and five right-handed.
• C Grant Koch: One of three catchers picked, the 22-year-old Koch was a fifth-round draft pick out of Arkansas in last year’s draft. A solid defender, Koch started the season 3-for-33 (.091) at the plate but has batted .274 with three home runs in 29 games since then.
• RHP Brad Case: A 22-year-old right-hander picked in the 17th round out of Rollins College (Fla.) in last year’s draft, Case has been the Sally League’s best starter so far. He’s a league-best 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts, walking just three and striking out 50 in a league-high 66 innings.
• RHP Alex Manasa: A 21-year-old right-hander picked in the 11th round out of Jackson Community College (Mich.) in 2017, Manasa is 6-0 with a 3.34 ERA in 11 starts, walking 12 and striking out 60 in 64 2/3 innings.