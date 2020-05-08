GREENSBORO — If you’re looking for silver linings, the Wyndham Championship has one for you.
Greensboro’s 81st PGA Tour event has already been pushed back one week — to Aug. 13-16 — by the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down the sports world.
But, hey, that extra week gives a brand new short-game practice area next door to the stately Tudor clubhouse at Sedgefield Country Club seven more days to mature.
Mark Brazil, the Wyndham’s tournament director, gave media a peek at the construction Friday morning.
Right now, it’s pretty rough. Upturned dirt and a few tree stumps, with bulldozers and earth movers reshaping a peninsula of land bordered on three sides by streets: Forsyth Drive, Wayne Road and Dorchester Road.
But when it’s done — when the two elevated Bermudagrass greens grow in, when the bunkers and fairway sod of the chipping area are finished and the 130-foot culvert installed — it will give the old Donald Ross golf course five times more short-game practice space.
“Our driving range is adequate from the standpoint of getting enough guys out there,” Brazil said. “But our short-game area, well, we just haven’t had enough room. It’s been OK, but as our boss (Bobby Long) likes to say, we want it to be A-plus-plus.
“We’re pretty excited about this. There is a time crunch, but we’re getting things done and we’re on schedule.”
Steven Wenzloff, the PGA Tour’s senior vice president for design services for last 23 years, is overseeing the work being done by Green Tee Golf Inc., a golf-course construction and renovation company based in Paducah, Ky., and Augusta, Ga.
“They’re fabulous,” Brazil said. “They’re one of the only ones allowed to touch Augusta National and do work there. Obviously, when you’re trying to recruit players to come to your event, it’s multi-faceted. But we’re building an area where they can practice, and that’s critical to those guys.”
Sedgefield is a short course by PGA Tour standards, and a pro’s short game is critical to scoring. The new practice area will allow 25 to 30 players to work on their short games simultaneously.
It covers nearly 5 acres of a 6-acre lot, right at the entrance to the Wyndham Championship. It’s the first thing most spectators will see when they arrive at Sedgefield.
A temporary bridge and boardwalk will surround the practice area, a walkway to the will-call and ticket entrances.
“The neat part about this for our fans is, as soon as they get off the shuttle bus on Wayne (Road), they’ll be overlooking this beautiful new area,” Brazil said. “I can only think of how beautiful Augusta is, and this is the same (construction) company. So I can’t wait to see this thing. They’ll walk all the way around this new short-game area, and our spectators will get to watch these players work on their game.”
The short-game practice area project comes a year after the Wyndham bought three properties — two houses and a lot — adjacent to Sedgefield for around $1.75 million for improvements, hospitality and storage.
This year’s tournament will follow the rescheduled PGA Championship, and the Wyndham will again be the final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Brazil said the coronavirus situation could limit this year’s Wyndham. When the PGA Tour returns, its first four events will be played with no fans, and “instead of 15,000 or 20,000 here every day, it might be 3,000 to 5,000. We just don’t know,” Brazil said.
“Look, a home run for us this year would be having this event with sponsors and fans,” he said. “We’ve got to create an opportunity out here for social distancing on a big level. We’re not playing games with this virus.”
Brazil said safety is his first concern, and protocols could be strict.
“I really believe these,” he said, tugging at the sides of the surgical mask covering his nose and mouth, “are a very important piece we’re going to have to deal with until a vaccine is found. And we will be pushing them very hard. I know not everyone loves facemasks. But people will be wearing facemasks in August at the Wyndham Championship. If people don’t like that or don’t want to social distance, they can watch this thing on TV.”
