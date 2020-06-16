GREENSBORO – It wasn’t lost on Scotty Kennon last week during the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield Country Club that his choice for college was right down the road.
Kennon, from Jacksonville, Fla., has decided on Wake Forest and will arrive in fall 2021. First comes his senior year of high school.
“I’m excited about my choice,” said Kennon, who can sign his national letter of intent this year. “Really, the school just had everything that I was looking for.”
Kennon and good friend Marshall Meisel, who is from Chevy Chase, Md., and also played in the AJGA Invitational, will join Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas' program together.
“We are really good friends and he actually committed before me,” Kennon said. “So when I was looking at Wake I reached out to him and he’s an awesome player so it’s cool that we are both going next year. He has tons of talent.”
Kennon never did find his putting touch last week, shooting 74-73-71-75 to tie for 41st while Meisel tied for 34th after rounds of 71-75-74-71. The tournament was the first back for everybody in the field after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of sports across the country.
“I didn’t play very well and I hit the ball good but just couldn’t roll it with the putter like you need to do out here,” Kennon said.
Last week’s AJGA Invitational was an experiment in the pandemic with social distancing, temperatures being taken of the golfers before each round and with spectators. While the tournament traditionally doesn’t draw large crowds anyway, the tournament was a successful foray into the new way of doing things.
According to AJGA officials, nobody on site got sick, and by all accounts, the tournament was a success. Golfers kept scores on their phones and were kept at a distance from each other.
“The tournament was still run awesome and I guess the only thing that was a bummer was the practice facility wasn’t open to us after rounds,” Kennon said. “These greens were so fast it made it tough, but overall they did a great job with the tournament and all the protocols we have now because of COVID-19. We all followed them pretty well.”
Kennon, who in 2017 at age 14 was the second-youngest golfer in the field in the U.S. Amateur, loved what he saw at the Jesse Haddock Golf Center during a visit.
“I got over there and saw the huge Arnold Palmer statue and it gives me chills thinking about it,” Kennon said of the late Wake Forest alumnus. “I mean, that’s Arnold Palmer.”
Kennon, who is No. 75 in the Golfweek junior rankings, will play in several high-profile amateur and AJGA tournaments this summer. He’s especially looking forward to the Western Amateur at Crooked Stick in Carmel, Ind., in late July.
Kennon said he received scholarship offers from West Coast schools but wanted to stay on the East Coast.
“What I really like about Coach Haas is not only does he have the experience of being in the Haas family, he has such a keen sense of picking out flaws and what you can work on to get better,” Kennon said. “He pays attention to detail, and that’s huge for me. I know he’s going to be straightforward about my game, so I know he’s really going to help me out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.