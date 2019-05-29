Scott Harvey is a USGA champion again.
Harvey, who lives near Oak Ridge, N.C., and will turn 41 Thursday, teamed with Todd Mitchell today to win the championship in the U.S. Golf Association's U.S. Amateur Four Ball at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort along the Oregon coast.
And all the way across the United States, it was a championship match that would've been fit for play on, say, a famed course in the North Carolina Sandhills. Harvey and Mitchell, who played one season of minor-league baseball with the Greensboro Bats, defeated East Carolina golfers Logan Shuping of Salisbury, N.C., and Blake Taylor of Pender County 2 and 1.
Harvey won the USGA's U.S. Mid-Amateur championship in 2014 and was playing in his 30th USGA championship, including the 2017 U.S. Open.
Mitchell, 40, has teamed with Harvey in all five of these championships. The Bloomington, Ill., resident did not play college golf but was a shortstop on the Illinois State baseball team.
Mitchell was selected in the 14th round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft by the New York Yankees. He played in the New York-Penn League in '99, then went to Greensboro and played in 53 games during the 2000 season when the Bats called War Memorial Stadium home. With Greensboro, Mitchell hit .232 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 182 plate appearances.
Both East Carolina golfers are rising seniors. Taylor, a native of Atkinson, a town of about 300 that is almost 35 miles northwest of Wilmington, earned all-league in the American Athletic Conference.
