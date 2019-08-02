GREENSBORO — South African-born Dylan Frittelli and Wake Forest graduate Bill Haas find that people in the crowd see them differently because of what's covering their eyes.
They are two of the few PGA Tour pros who wear old-fashioned clear-lens spectacles. This is not to say they are the only pros without 20-20 vision. The others wear contacts or undergo LASIK surgery.
“I spoke to my optometrist in South Africa, and she said there is no need for me to get LASIK,” Frittelli said after finishing his round today. “The glasses work for me.”
He has tried contacts, but “my eyes didn’t enjoy them.”
Frittelli knows Tour history and is aware that long ago many pros wore glasses on the golf course.
Major tournament winners Tom Kite and Hal Irwin come to mind. Arnold Palmer played wearing glasses for a brief time in his career.
“To me,” Palmer once said, “wearing glasses is no pleasure.”
Haas, 37, started wearing glasses on the golf course only recently, though he says he has needed them for years to drive at night. As for contacts or surgery, “I’m just not comfortable with either yet.”
Frittelli, 27, winner of this year’s John Deere Classic, says he’s fine away from the course without glasses. He took them off as soon as he finished his round today. At this year’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland, with the wind blowing rain in his face at times throughout the tournament, “I had to take my glasses off.”
He did fine without them. He survived the 36-hole cut and finished tied for 32nd.
Voice from the past salutes the present
The announcer hollering names of pros as they prepared to tee off today at Sedgefield looked familiar to those who have attended the tournament for many years.
In 1989-90, Mary Schott Speaker became the first woman elected president of the Greensboro Jaycees, the organization that in 1938 founded what’s now the Wyndham and staged it for many decades.
With rain threatening, Speaker brought with her a venerable umbrella inscribed “Kmart GGO.’’ Kmart sponsored the tournament in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when it was played at Forest Oaks Country Club.
She says she has a tendency to still call the tournament the “GGO,” for Greater Greensboro Open, as do many who go way back with the event.
In 1990 as president, she worked with tournament general chairman and future Greensboro mayor Keith Holliday. They supervised a Jaycees chapter with more than 700 members, one of the largest in the world. Nearly all were needed for the tournament.
The Jaycees relinquished the tournament in 2005, and Wyndham began sponsorship in 2007. The Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation now runs the event. A small paid staff works year-round in planning and promoting.
“I think the world changed,” Speaker says. In her time, “companies in Greensboro were very supportive. Many gave their employees who were Jaycees a week off to work the tournament.” The Jaycees were viewed a good leadership training source.
Businesses now have other leadership training options. Speaker says young people today aren’t joiners like her generation. Not only have Jaycees numbers dropped, so have rosters of other civic clubs. She says a tournament run by volunteers could not have elevated the event to what it needed to become.
“The tournament,” she says, “has been nothing but phenomenal with Wyndham.”
How they refuel
Don’t worry about pros at the Wyndham getting hungry during a round.
Tents at the first and 10th tees offer a cornucopia of fruit and snacks.
One basket contains apples and bunches and bunches of bananas, a favorite of pros wanting a potassium boost. The other basket contains package of Doritos, two types of Lays potato chips,, Cheetos, Funyuns, Fritos, Ritz bits, Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies, Nutter Butter peanut cookies, Lance vanilla cookies and Lance salted peanuts. Three coolers are filled with water and Gatorade.
Two tents are needed because during the tournament’s first 36 holes players start rounds on the first and tenth tees. Both tees become a halfway house of sorts.
On the 10th tee today, Steve Scott’s caddy, his wife Kristi, downed a quick banana while her husband prepared to tees off. Kramer Hickok, who was in the threesome behind Scott, inspected the tent offerings but returned to his bag, rummaged around and found a snack more to his liking.
Snack food gets the players through a round, after which they line up at a buffet table in the Sedgefield clubhouse.