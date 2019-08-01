Ernie Els, a Hall of Famer and a long-time participant in the Wyndham Championship, had to call it quits after five holes today because of back pain.
The two-time U.S. Open champ and two-time Open winner started his opening round on the back nine. He parred the difficult 10th, 11th and 12th but bogeyed and double-bogeyed 13 and 14. He was about as far from the clubhouse a player can get when he decided he couldn’t continue.
The Wyndham could count on Els, inducted into golf’s World Hall of Fame in 2011, to be here each year. Known as The Big Easy because of his height and smooth swing, he played here the first time in 1997 when the tournament was at Forest Oaks Country Club. He has been at Sedgefield every year since 2013.
The 49-year-old golfer apparently has been struggling with back problems for years. In 1998, he withdrew after nine holes in the old Buick Open in Michigan. He sought treatment then from the same back specialist who worked with Fred Couples and three-time Wyndham champ Davis Love. Love, who is 55, was slated to play in this year’s Wyndham, but withdrew before it started. The reason for his withdrawal was not given.
Els will turn 50 on Oct. 17 and will be eligible to play on the PGA Champions Tour.
Keep it quiet, y'all
Each tournament on the PGA Tour tries to make changes to make their event a tiny bit different from the others.
Remember the “QUIET, PLEASE” paddles that were standard on the PGA Tour for gallery marshals to hoist while players putted or hit balls? They are being retired.
At the Wyndham, the signs that are shaped like "Do Not Disturb signs on hotel room doors now read, “Shhhhhhhh.”
Last week, at the WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational in Memphis the paddles said, “Hush, Y’all.” According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper, the tournament got the idea from one in Jamaica, where the signs read, “Hush, Mon.”
In Greensboro, the purpose is to subtly remind spectators of the tournament’s sponsor, the Wyndham Hotel chain.
Pickup game
Among the most beautiful words a pro golfer ever hears are “lift, clean and place.”
They heard it today at the Wyndham Championship. A ball landing in a fairway divot or a patch of mud was no problem. The player could pick it up, hand it to his caddie for cleaning and replace no more than a club length from the original spot.
The strict, play-it -as -it -lies rule was relaxed for the tournament’s opening round after thunderstorms soaked the Sedgefield Country Club course with an inch of rain overnight.
Those in the galleries might have wondered why some players bothered moving the ball. On the par-4 first hole, Jason Kokrak’s second shot stopped 1 inch off the green and was sitting up nicely. He was only about 17 feet feet from the cup.
Yet, he replaced his ball with a tee and used his putter to carefully measure the maximum distance he could relocate. Perhaps, he was seeking a better angle from which to roll the ball.
The effort was for naught. He putted the ball more than 5 feet past the cup. He missed that putt and had to make a little tester to escape with a bogey.
If Sedgefield is spared additional thunderstorms during the evening, golfers on Friday likely will revert to what they do almost every round on the the PGA Tour, playing it as it lies.