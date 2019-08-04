Updated at 5:04 p.m. Sunday with new item:
GREENSBORO — It all came together.
The weather stayed dry during daylight at the 2019 Wyndham Championship. Players shot lights-out scores at Sedgefield Country Club. Galleries appeared to be the largest since 2015, when Tiger Woods made his only appearance here.
“Saturday was huge,” said Rod Goodman, the tournament’s director of media relations.
Granted, nine of the top 10 players in the season-long Wyndham Rewards contest for an extra $10 million in bonus money failed to show. But enough of the game’s marquee players made the field of players respectable – including Raleigh native Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker and a group of talented Tour rookies.
CBS coverage praised local hospitality and Sedgefield’s beauty. Views from the Goodyear blimp looked impressive on television.
The golfers embraced the Donald Ross-designed layout, which opened in 1926.
“One of the best courses we play on Tour,” English pro Paul Casey said.
The tournament began this year a marketing appeal eastward for sponsors and spectators from the Research Triangle. The first couple quizzed after they stepped off a shuttle bus Thursday happen to be Raleigh residents.
“We watch it every year on TV,” said Denise Johnson, who was with her husband, Brad. “ This is our first time to come here.”
Now comes the breaking down of grandstands, sky boxes, Margaritaville, the gallery-loving sand castle, Wyndham Beach and other temporary additions.
A change in next year’s tour schedule means the Wyndham, played two weeks earlier than in previous years, will be staged a week later, Aug, 6-9, 2020. For the first time, a PGA Tour event won’t be played the week before Greensboro, giving golfers who don't compete in the Olympics time to relax. This could encourage more big names to play here.
The King wins another race
Richard Petty won his first race today in 35 years.
He defeated Wyndham Championship director Mark Brazil in a rickshaw race along Forsyth Drive behind the Sedgefield Country Club practice range where golfers were warming up for the final round of the tournament.
Petty, 82, needed help. The King rode in the passenger seat of a vehicle pedaled by Phil Black, who co-owns the pedi-cab company that hauled spectators during the Wyndham Championship. Brazil actually pedaled, pulling a passenger, Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.
“Got my man, here,” Petty said after taking the checkered flag and slapping Black’s shoulder.
“Learned from the best,” Black said.
Brazil said he awoke at 2 a.m. Sunday worrying about the race – worried about not hurting the King, the Wyndham executive or “myself."
Petty wore his trademark hat. Early-morning tournament spectators lined both sides of the road to watch the NASCAR legend, who lives just south of Greensboro in Level Cross.
The last of Petty’s record 200 NASCAR victories came in the Firecracker 400 in Daytona Beach in 1984.
Sitcom in the works, PGA Tour official says
After more than 30 years watching golf on the PGA Tour, Mark Russell hopes to use the game to make people laugh.
Russell, an Elon University graduate and the tour’s vice president for rules, and another tour official, Tyler Dennis, kicked around for several years the idea for a golf comedy TV sitcom series.
Russell then contacted an actor/comedy writer who is a friend. A script was written.
The Fox network has bought it, Russell says, and assigned a Los Angeles script writer, with a golf handicap of 5, to rewrite it. The pilot for the series is now on paper.
“We are waiting to see what happens,” he says.
The inspiration for the series, Russell says, isn’t old golf movies, such as “Caddyshack” or “Tin Can.”
“No, I wanted this to be very realistic,” he says. “I thought some of those golf movies were slapstick, stupid.”
He says the PGA Tour likes the project. Tour players would make cameo appearances. Russell said the setting would not be the Tour, but might include a character who is a former Tour player who gets visited occasionally by real Tour players. If he had to guess, he says, a golf course in Florida would be a setting for the series.
The goal, Russell says, is to “entertain some folks and make them laugh. It would be great for golf.”