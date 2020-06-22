Jaylin Davis, an outfielder for the San Francisco Giants, is a McLeansville native who played at Northeast Guilford High School and at Appalachian State.
Davis made his major-league debut in 2019. But in 2020, he has opened up about racism he has faced, both during his high school and his college careers.
"I’m a quiet, laid-back person," he wrote in a post at SFGiants.com. "Always have been. As my Giants teammates will tell you, I don’t say much. I’m polite. I get along with everyone, no matter what color they are. With all that being said, I’m also an African American male. Which is why I was always told I had to walk more lightly through the world than others.
"As protests spread across the country (and the world) after the killing of George Floyd, I started receiving texts from other black players in the league to see how I was doing. This led to the conversation of “What can we do?’'"
