GREENSBORO — Paul Wylie has advice for people who want to go to the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum in January.
Get close.
Wylie, the men’s silver medalist at the 1992 Olympics, is 54 now, a father of three who lives in the Charlotte suburb of Pineville and coaches skaters at a rink in Indian Trail.
He’s back for a third term as the honorary chairman and ambassador for Greensboro’s event.
“It’s the speed and the sound that surprise people the first time,” Wylie says. “When you can hear the skate against the ice, and the way that it rumbles or scrapes or skids or scratches or purrs, you can really sense the quality. That’s fun to watch. And, obviously, so are the emotions and expressions you can see from the skaters during their performances.”
Single-session tickets, ranging from $5 to $75, for figure skating’s nationals go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. The championships are Jan. 20-26 at the Coliseum Complex.
“So Friday morning at 9:59:59, everybody needs to be at their computers, ready to get the best seats in the house,” Wylie says. “It’s figure skating, so you really do benefit from being lower in the seating bowl. You can see faces. There’s a lot of interaction that the audience really appreciates. There’s not a bad seat in the house, but the closer you get, there is just an energy to it.”
What's new?
This is a pared-down event compared to the 2011 and 2015 championships at the Coliseum, cut to just the best.
Only skaters from the top two levels of U.S. Figure Skating — junior and championship — will compete for national titles in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dancing categories.
The first time Greensboro hosted, then-11-year-old Nathan Chen won a novice championship. The second time, U.S. Figure Skating had expanded the week to add its juvenile and intermediate classifications.
But now all three of those lower levels for younger skaters will hold a separate national developmental camp near Charlotte after the upper levels’ championships in Greensboro.
“You don’t have all the tiers like we had a few years ago,” Wylie says. “That event was super cumbersome and … part of what happened was kids would win the national juvenile title or national intermediate title, and then retire. The whole point was to give them a little taste of the competition, not to get them to a point where at 12 years old they would retire as a national champion.”
Marquee events
In all, 17 sessions are spread over six days in the Coliseum's main arena.
A temporary practice rink will be built in the Special Events Center, along with space for the accompanying FanFest.
The senior women's free skate, traditionally the most popular session, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. The pairs free skate and senior free dance sessions are the next day, and the men's free skate will be held on a Sunday afternoon.
The week closes with the Skating Spectacular exhibition at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.
Who to watch
Chen is 20 now, a sophomore at Yale, and he has won two world championships as well as a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He’ll be the men’s favorite.
Meanwhile, 14-year-old phenom Alysa Liu is the defending women’s national champion and the first U.S. woman to land a quadruple Lutz jump in competition.
“I can’t even put that into perspective,” Wylie says. “First of all, no guy had ever done one for a long time except for Michael Weiss. The last year or so, there were a few guys who started to do them, people like Nathan Chen. So for a 14-year-old girl to come along and pull off one of these things is unbelievable. When I was a child, landing a quad Lutz was like going to the moon. … She was born for this.”
Although Liu competes in U.S. Figure Skating’s senior division, she’s still too young to compete at that level internationally. She’ll turn 16 and be eligible in time for the next Olympics.
Olympic competitors
Speaking of the Olympics, this year’s field of skaters in Greensboro figures to be better. The first two times the city hosted came the year following an Olympics.
“There are athletes who will take a ‘gap year’ the year after an Olympics. They’ll tour, and then come back to competition,” Wylie says. “But anyone who is seriously going for Beijing in 2022 will be in Greensboro in 2020. The closer the Olympics gets, the more intense it gets. ...
“Nationals is always a big deal. Everyone builds up to this all year long, and everyone wants to skate well here. It’s how most skaters gauge the success or failure of their year: What place were you at nationals?”
