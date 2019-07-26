Greensboro Grasshoppers partial logo (copy) (copy)

GRASSHOPPERS REPORT

Greensboro 3

Kannapolis 2

Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Why the Grasshoppers won: With the Intimidators leading 2-1 in the eighth, Kannapolis reliever Lane Ramsey’s wild pitch allowed Justin Harrer to score, tying the game 2-2. Jack Herman followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Victor Ngoepe to make the score 3-2.

Performances worth noting: Grasshoppers starter Alex Manasa was sharp in a no-decision. He allowed no runs on two hits over six innings, with five strikeouts.

Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers go for three wins in a row today at 4 p.m.

