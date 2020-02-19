Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...
.PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM THE SOUTHWEST EARLY
THURSDAY. WHILE THE PRECIPITATION WILL INITIALLY BE ALL RAIN, A
TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED
DURING THE AFTERNOON. A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTH TO
SOUTH IS EXPECTED THEREAFTER.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE AFTERNOON OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND
INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND
WET OR ICY SPOTS LINGER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A photo posted this morning by @NewmanKrissie on Twitter.
Newman had just taken the lead when fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney, a High Point native, received a huge push from Denny Hamlin that put Blaney on Newman’s bumper.
At that point, Blaney said his only goal was to push Newman across the finish line so a Ford driver would beat Hamlin in a Toyota. Instead, their bumpers never locked correctly and the shove Blaney gave Newman caused him to turn right and hit a wall.
Newman's car flipped, went airborne, and was drilled again in the door by another driver. That second hit sent the car further into the air before it finally landed on its hood and slid toward the finish line at Daytona International Speedway.
Safety crews hurried to snuff out the fire and cut Newman free. Workers needed about eight minutes to roll his car right-side-up, and medical personnel used black screens to block spectator views as Newman was put into a waiting ambulance and taken to Halifax Medical Center.
NASCAR’s elite Cup Series has not had an on-track fatality since Dale Earnhardt died in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
APTOPIX NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.