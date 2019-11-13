Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Swarm is three games into the NBA G League season, and it is figuring out who’s who and what’s what.
In front of a sellout crowd of 2,077 today, mostly Guilford County Elementary School students, the Swarm took in some important lessons in a 116-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks.
For the second time in three games, Robert Franks led the Swarm in scoring. But his point total is just a small part of the 6-foot-8 former Washington State star’s contribution to the team.
Like every other G-League player, Franks is working on his game and trying to get to the NBA. After going undrafted in June, he was signed by the Charlotte Hornets to a two-way contract and sent to Greensboro. Under the two-way contract, Franks can be moved freely between the Swarm and their parent club in Charlotte.
Franks is off to a fast start on the offensive end, scoring 29, 27, and 26 points in the first three games – a win and two losses. But scoring is not high on the list of things the Hornets want him to improve.
“(The Hornets) want me to be a tremendous rebounder and have a defensive presence every time down the court,” said Franks, who will turn 24 in December.
Swarm coach Joe Wolf has noticed Franks’ improvement in those areas.
“His play so far speaks for itself,” said Wolf. “He is using his length and shooting ability to really have an impact on the offensive end, and he’s using his length and pick-and-roll defense to really stand out on the defensive end.”
As all G-League rookies do, Franks is finding out there is a lot to learn. Wolf doesn’t see that as being a problem for Franks.
“He is a very pleasant person, and it’s always easy to talk to him,” said Wolf. “He is somebody that enjoys learning, and his energy is very positive.”
For someone who enjoys learning, the G-League is the place to be.
“Coming here from college has been a great transition for me,” he said. “I love to watch basketball and play basketball. That’s my love. Anytime I can expand my game and expand my basketball IQ, that’s what I want to do. I’m all ears.”
Today was another learning experience for Franks and his teammates. Just what did he learn?
“We have to play much harder and be more physical, and we have to play with our pace and we can’t let the other team take the game,” Franks said.
